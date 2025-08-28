Small Business Saturday Sign Up & Sponsorships

Small Business Saturday is an American tradition that happens every year on the first Saturday following Thanksgiving. It is a time for community members to rally and support their local small businesses at the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

In an effort for all of our small businesses to be successful on this day, we have created some ways to help you get people into your stores, to hopefully spend some money with you. We have businesses sign up to participate, we create a flyer that list all participating businesses (and a special/ discount if they so choose), as well as offer five small businesses a chance to sponsor the event. The sponsorship includes recognition everywhere the event is posted as well as 20 “Goody Bags” full of fun freebies to hand out to the first 20 people through their doors. People literally line up for these and it’s a great way to entice shoppers to come into your small business. Sponsorships are $200 and filled on a first come first served basis.

If you are interested in participating or sponsoring, please click the link below. If you have any questions, please call the Prineville – Crook County Chamber of Commerce at 541-447-6304.

Sponsor Small Business Saturday

Participate in Small Business Saturday

Visit Our Facebook Event Page

prinevillechamber.com