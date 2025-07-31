Smash, Sip, Support

This season at Deschutes Children’s Foundation we are celebrating impact and inviting you to join the fun!

From Every Kid Fund grants that fuel critical programs to community events like the Big Dill Pickleball Tournament and Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo, every dollar raised helps children and families thrive!

DCF Announces Every Kid Fund Grant Recipients

We are thrilled to share that Deschutes Children’s Foundation has awarded over $12,000 through the Every Kid Fund to 8 local nonprofits dedicated to helping children and families thrive. The Every Kid Fund exists to ensure more children have access to meaningful after school experiences that inspire growth, learning, and connection. Cale’s story, a reminder of resilience, joy, and the importance of opportunity, illustrates why this work matters and why every child deserves the chance to grow and succeed. Read and watch the full story on KTVZ here.

Congratulations to all of our Cycle 2 2025 recipients. See the full list here.

It’s Kind of a Big Dill!

Get ready to rally for a cause at DCF’s first ever Big Dill Pickleball Tournament and Fundraiser on Thursday, September 11 from 5-9pm at Widgi Creek Golf Club.

There will be plenty of dills and thrills with friendly matches, tasty bites, refreshing drinks, raffle, and a whole lot of fun! Players can sign up now to claim their spot on the court, and spectators are welcome to come cheer, mingle, and enjoy the party.

Sign up here!

The Big Dill Fundraiser

Thursday, September 11, 2025

$75 Admission/Person

Widgi Creek Pickleball Courts

From 5-9pm enjoy raffle, silent auction, small bites, drinks and a Round Robin Pickleball Tournament.

Not’cho Grandmas Bingo!

Join us on Sunday August 24 from 10 am to 12 pm at Silver Moon Brewing for a family friendly bingo bash like no other. We are talking brews, dancing, prizes, laughter, and plenty of good vibes all while supporting Deschutes Children’s Foundation.

Seats will go fast so grab your family and friends and get your spot now for a morning you will not forget!

Get your seats here!

