Smile & Plant More Flowers in Bend

(Bill and Trish SmithPhoto courtesy of Old Mill District)

Smile and Plant More Flowers

Today marks one year since we celebrated the incredible life and legacy of our founder and friend, Bill Smith. Building places, friendships and communities was the pride of his life, and Bill’s was a remarkable life doing just that. Today and every day, in honor of Bill, may we all take a moment to notice the flowers, pick up litter and smile at a stranger. Click below to watch the video of his celebration of life.

Extended Weekend Ahead

The Old Mill District folks have all the deets for how you and your family can make the most out of three glorious days in Bend! Whether the crew chooses to get out in nature, savor local cuisine, or simply enjoy each other’s company along the river, make this Memorial Day Weekend one to remember!

Happy Birthday CycleBar

CycleBar Bend in the south end of the district next to Lululemon turns six on June 1! To celebrate this milestone they are throwing a week long party loaded with daily free rides, tons of giveaways, membership promotions and OMD swag, among other things!

Rip-N-Lips

Oregon Wildland Firefighter Foundation host the 14th annual Rip-N-Lips Invitational Saturday, June 1 at the Old Resort on Prineville Reservoir. More than a fishing tournament, the day is fun for the whole family complete with live music, food trucks, raffle prizes, a live auction, a kids’ corner and so much more, all in support of the Oregon chapter of the Wildland Firefighters.

