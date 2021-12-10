So You Thought Algebra Doesn’t Serve a purpose? Think Again – Role of Maths in Business Success

Have you ever heard people say what’s the point of studying mathematics when we don’t implement or use them in day-to-day life? Or the unsolicited advice about how stressing about mathematics is pointless and to take it easy. However, we are here to tell you that while there might be no evident implementation of maths and its theories in daily life when you’re not in the science field, it does play a great role in every aspect of life.

Math helps develop better problem-solving skills, analytical thinking, and reasoning skills. Therefore, if you are struggling with maths at school, seek assistance and get better at it as it’ll pay off later in life.

Topics like algebra help you develop reasoning and problem-solving skills. If algebra scares you, get algebra homework help online, where almost all topics related to algebra are available. Not just algebra, you can find all maths-related topics online to get better at the subject and grasp the concept.

One of the fields where maths indirectly plays a great role is business. From critical thinking and problem solving to decision making, a good understanding of the subject will take you the extra mile. Here’s how math plays a big role in business success.

Better Decision Making

Arguably, the most important skill to have in business is to critically analyze the situation and make the best decision. To succeed, one must have good decision-making acumen. Given the level of competition in the market, businesses cannot afford to make mistakes that will let competitors race past.

To avoid getting left behind in the dust and incurring losses, it’s imperative to make decisions based on evidence. Most businesses use probability, simple calculus, or random testing to make the best choice.

Maths will help you test every outcome by simulating different decisions before testing. This data can then be used to make an optimal decision that will help achieve a balance between various factors controlling the business. In any business, there are always three choices including the average return, maximum, and minimum risk-return. Without a decent grasp of mathematics, you cannot work with these options.

Improved Grasp Over Metrics

As it’s evident by now, the decision-making aspect of a business should always be based on information. Moreover, the most important aspect of decision-making is the metrics that follow the decision. Some of these metrics are hard to understand without a sound knowledge of mathematics.

To illustrate, various investment-related decisions like digital marketing spend might get confused with all the numbers involving impressions and click-through rates (CTR). These are the numbers that play a critical role in the marketing efforts of a business. Only those businesses that measure, analyze, and use this data for future campaigns will be able to compete favorably in the industry.

Cost Control

A successful business is all about keeping a check on cost structure vis-a-vis the overall revenue. It’s common knowledge that if costs are disproportionate to the overall revenue of the business, it can hurt the financial structure. For example, to maintain an organized and well-oiled pay structure, measuring the midpoint will help.

The same logic is applicable in all key aspects of the business like raw materials, production lines, and logistics. You can easily improve your business’ profitability by figuring out the best coordinates to determine optimal levels of cost. Finding out the midpoint figure will help you determine how much to produce or charge your customers to break even.

Budgeting and Negotiation

Businesses need to be able to keep costs down and spend only that they can afford. This is called budgeting and without it, it’s very easy to overspend and run into a financial crunch. Businesses might maintain separate budgets for each department that adds up to an overall budget or simply have an overall budget to keep an eye on. Whichever the case might be, having a grasp of maths will help you stay on track when it comes to budget.

The best way to stay within budget and yet thrive is to be able to negotiate deals and lower prices. The first step towards negotiation is to know your initial costs. Without knowing the initial costs, you won’t be able to figure out whether you’re making money on a deal or know if it’s a good deal when you arrive at one.

Utilize Pricing Ploys

Have you ever wondered how so many brands have price tags that have either just a rupee less than the nearest big number or proportionately close to it like $99? Prices like these are often called charm prices or magic prices or psychological pricing. This is a practice of setting prices slightly lower than a whole number considering how customers tend to process prices from left to right and thus consider it a lower price.

There are various strategic pricing policies like artificial time constraints like limited duration sale, charm pricing, innumeracy where you give offers like buy one get one, and more. Knowing which pricing strategy is the best fit for your business requires an understanding of the cost structure and thus involves maths.

We are pretty sure that by now you have a fair idea of how important maths is for a business to run successfully. You can consider businesses as a collection of math puzzles that need to be solved to succeed.

Giving maths precedence will ensure that your business runs smoothly on the back of accurate decisions. On the other hand, neglecting it would result in delusional thinking resulting in financial issues and nullifying your overall proposition.