Solar Oregon End of Summer Events

If you’re already familiar with the basics of How to Go Solar + Storage, our Solar + Storage incentive review is the perfect event for you! In this free virtual workshop, we will review all the incentives available to Oregon residents, including the new Energy Trust of Oregon home battery storage incentive!

Register Now!

This month, in the Green Energy Series…

The Green Energy Series is a set of free talks for those interested in learning more about the technologies and design of zero energy buildings.

In this talk, Edward Louie, Solar Oregon board member and Senior Associate Energy Efficiency Engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratories, will be presenting on the options, methods, and economics of seasonal thermal energy storage.

RSVP Here

Please note that this month the Green Energy Series will be taking place on the second Saturday of the month due to the holiday weekend.

Thinking about solar or energy storage, but not sure how to take those next steps?

Join us on September 12.

Are you ready to take the first step in going solar?

In this free workshop, we will answer your questions about how solar energy and battery systems work, share information about incentives available, and help you take the first step to add solar to your home or business.

This workshop is free and open to everyone!

Register Now!

Early Bird Tickets are Now on Sale for the 2023 Go Zero Tour!

Preparations are well underway for the 2023 Go Zero Tour and tickets just went on sale! The Go Zero! Tour is the largest zero energy home tour in Oregon and is a great way to see how far an investment in solar and other energy efficient technologies can take you. This year’s tour is focused in NE Portland.

Get your tickets today!

Be sure to check out other local community events!

Are you curious about solar roofs?

If your answer is yes, check out Power Northwest’s Tesla Solar Roof Block Party!

When: Saturday, August 19, 10am to 2pm

Where: 1721 SE 41st Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Hosted by Power Northwest.

Pedalpalooza Action Night!

Join 350PDX and Climate Curious for a ‘climate superheroes’ themed bike ride around East Portland. This will be a great opportunity to connect with other people passionate about climate change and go for a great bike ride!

Register Here.

Hosted by 350PDX and Climate Curious.

Go Back to School Green!

Back-to-school time is usually associated with tons of single-use plastics, but it is possible to avoid a school year filled with plastic. Join this webinar to learn how you can cut down on single use plastics.

Register Here.

Hosted by Plastic Pollution Coalition.

Southern Oregon Climate Action Now Kickoff!

For over a decade, SOCAN has been deeply rooted in the community, join them for an event to help grow their network and raise funds to hire an executive director.

Register Here.

Hosted by SOCAN.

solaroregon.org