Solomon’s Restaurant Returns with a Vibrant New Menu Inspired by the Local Flavors of the Pacific Northwest

Solomon’s Restaurant at Tetherow re-opened Saturday, October 29. The new, true-to-its-roots menu features locally foraged mushrooms, meats from local ranches and delectable vegetarian dishes. With representations from the finest viticulture of the West Coast region, the extensive wine collection will perfectly accent any meal, served alongside a selection of creative cocktails.

Inspired by the heritage of the West’s farm and ranch lands, Solomon’s a-la-carte cuts, including a dry aged ribeye, are created in a protein-centric style and come with a choice of vegetable sides and house-made sauces. Vegetarian options include risotto or the foraged wild mushroom toast, while other red-meat alternatives include steelhead trout, coconut curry mussels and chicken Marsala. Dessert includes housemade, palate-cleansing ice creams that change daily.

“We are excited to welcome our guests, locals and members back to Solomon’s for a truly elevated experience,” says Sam Sharaf, Tetherow’s food and beverage director. “Being relatively new to the Tetherow team, it was important to me that we honor some local favorites, such as the mushroom toast, while bringing some new culinary inspirations to the re-conceptualized menu. The winter menu features dishes with rich, creamy flavors, warm spices, mushrooms, balsamic reductions, figs and hazelnuts. Diners can expect to see evolving offerings reflective of the changing seasons and inspiration.”

In addition to making a memorable night out any night, Solomon’s open floor plan, sweeping views and elevated fare also makes for a perfect holiday gathering space or intimate private dining experience. To inquire about or book an event at Solomon’s, contact the events team HERE.

While reservations at Solomon’s are not required, they are encouraged. To find out more or book a dining experience, contact Solomon’s directly, visit tetherow.com/dine/solomons, or book on opentable.com.

