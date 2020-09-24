Soroptimist International of Bend Announces Annual Educational Award Applications 

Applications for the Live Your Dream Award, offered by Soroptimist International of Bend, will be taken from October 1-November 15, 2020. Applications for the $2,000 awards are available online at sibend.org.

To qualify, the applicant must be a financially needy, head of household woman who is pursuing higher education. “LYDA” applicants must be entering into or enrolled in a college certificate/degree program. The money may be used for any educational expense including tuition, childcare and/or transportation by the awardees.

In addition, one of the scholarships is underwritten by Central Electric Cooperative and specifically set aside for a CEC member in good standing. She must also meet SI Bend’s award criteria. To be clear, a CEC member may apply for either award.

For over 30 years, the SI Bend women’s service club has awarded $70,000+ to local women in educational assistance. The annual SI Bend Holiday Wreath and Evergreen fundraising sale, currently in progress at sibend.org, supports these awards.

Visit sibend.org to view and download applications, or contact Soroptimist member Jan Swander at j.m.swander@gmail.com for more information. The deadline for award entries is November 15, 2020.

