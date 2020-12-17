South Sister & Sparks Lake Featured on 2021 Brooks Resources Annual Wall Calendar

(Photo | Courtesy of Brooks Resources Corporation)

Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual wall calendar features a view of South Sister over the spectacular Sparks Lake. Captured by local photographer Christian Heeb, the beautiful scene illustrates the beauty of the Central Oregon region. The much-anticipated free calendar, which features a new iconic scene each year, has graced the walls of area homes and businesses for more than three decades.

The 2021 image was taken just after sunset, with some color still displayed in the clouds. Heeb says, “I like the tranquility of this image. The hustle and bustle of the day has relented to the calmness of dusk and the approaching night. For me, a good landscape photograph should transport a mood and or a feeling to the viewer and reflect the landscape’s uniqueness.”

Heeb is known for his photographs of stunning landscapes from around the world, including his work surrounding Native American people and the lands they call home. He is the co-owner of the Cascade Center of Photography, a local photography workshop and tour company. He is also the author of more than 200 books and his work is published worldwide.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Brooks Resources will be unable to distribute copies in person as is the tradition. However, calendars will be available for touchless pickup in the entrance vestibule at the Brooks Resources corporate office Monday through Friday from 1-3pm. The office is located in downtown Bend at 409 N.W. Franklin Avenue.

brooksresources.com