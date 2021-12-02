Sparrow Clubs USA Receives $10,000 Giving Tuesday Grant from The Rite Aid Foundation

The Rite Aid Foundation has generously awarded Sparrow Clubs USA a $10,000 grant as part of its 2021 Giving Tuesday grant award. The grant will allow Sparrow Clubs USA to continue to impact the lives of youth, while offering financial and emotional support to families with children in medical need.

Matt Sampson, executive director of Sparrow Clubs USA, said, “This generous and timely support from The Rite Aid Foundation significantly helps Sparrow Clubs continue to bring financial assistance and hope to families, while at the same time, igniting compassion and purpose in the lives of thousands of students. Now, more than ever, youth in our communities need opportunities to look up and to look beyond themselves for the sake of others. Sparrow Clubs USA is honored to be a KidCents charity and a partner of The Rite Aid Foundation.”

Sparrow Clubs USA is one of nearly 500 partner charities across the country receiving a Giving Tuesday grant from The Rite Aid Foundation. The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program. Rite Aid customers enrolled in KidCents can round up their purchases in-store and online. The Rite Aid Foundation reinvests the customer contributions into local charities and missions to drive community change and support disadvantaged and underserved communities. This year’s total foundation grant allocation was $4.8 million.

“Sparrow Clubs USA shares The Rite Aid Foundation’s caring commitment to creating healthier and more equitable neighborhoods,” said Matthew DeCamara, executive director of The Rite Aid Foundation, a public charity established by Rite Aid in 2001. “All of our Giving Tuesday grant recipients address the profound realities of racial inequities and health disparities through their own ways and strategies — and have done it during an unprecedented public-health crisis that has significantly interrupted normal programming, fundraising events and daily operations. We’re grateful to support their important work and uplift our neighborhoods together.”

About Sparrow Clubs USA

The Sparrow Clubs program provides opportunities for youth to learn that they have the power to make significant change in their communities. The ultimate goal of Sparrow Clubs is to impact youth culture by imprinting compassion, generosity, and integrity on the hearts of kids in schools. Sparrow Clubs believes that compassion can overcome anger, generosity can overcome selfishness, and integrity can overcome apathy. The Sparrow Clubs program compels kids of all ages to look beyond themselves for the sake of others in need — not only the family of a child in medical need, but others throughout our communities.

About The Rite Aid Foundation

The Rite Aid Foundation is a charitable, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity established by Rite Aid in 2001. Its mission is to raise funds to support charitable activities in the various communities that Rite Aid serves, with a sharpened focus on addressing racial inequities and health disparities while driving meaningful progress and sustainable change on these key issues.