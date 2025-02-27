Speaker Fahey Releases Statement on Stable March Revenue Forecast

On February 26, House Speaker Julie Fahey issued the following statement on Oregon’s economic outlook:

“Oregon’s economy continues to be strong and growing. The risk of recession remains low, and our labor market is healthy, with prime-age employment near record highs and household earnings outpacing inflation. These are all signs that Oregon families and businesses continue to benefit from steady economic growth.

“At the same time, we must remain cautious. The Trump administration’s trade policies, including tariffs, pose a real threat to Oregon’s economy – new tariffs could impact key industries in Oregon, creating uncertainty for businesses and workers across the state.

“Our state’s available resources for the coming years are projected to be slightly higher than previously expected, which is good news, but we must continue to budget responsibly. We need to be prepared for economic headwinds created by the federal administration’s actions and for potential cuts to federal programs that Oregonians rely on, like Medicaid.

“Oregon’s economy is strong today, and we are committed to keeping it that way. By maintaining a responsible approach to budgeting and investing in what Oregonians need most, we will continue to build a resilient and thriving economy for the future.”

