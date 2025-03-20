Special Spring Break Program Sky Hunters Takes Flight at the High Desert Museum

(Fractals | Photo by Abbott Schindler)

Spring break kicks off this Saturday, March 22 at the High Desert Museum with special programs, new exhibitions and summer hours, 9am-5pm.

The popular indoor flight demonstration Sky Hunters returns to the E. L. Wiegand Pavilion in the Donald M. Kerr Birds of Prey Center. Visitors experience powerful predators close up as raptors fly just overhead, showcasing the birds’ agility and grace while learning about their lives in the wild. The program is daily from Saturday, March 22-Saturday, March 29 at 11am and 1:30pm and is first come, first served. Tickets are $7 and available at Admissions on the day of. Museum members receive a 20% discount. Sky Hunters is possible with support from Fly Redmond.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy daily talks about High Desert flora and fauna, free with admission. These include the Nature Walk at 10:30 am, Otter Encounter at 12:30pm and Mammal Encounter at 3pm.

On Saturday, March 22 and from March 25-29, the High Desert Ranch and Sawmill will be open from 11am to 3pm with interactive talks about life in the High Desert. Experience history and jump in to lend a hand or ask about the many buildings and objects.

Spring break visitors will also be able to experience the Museum’s temporary exhibitions. The new, original exhibition Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature in the Brooks Gallery features interactive play and soft music to immerse visitors into the repeating patterns of nature. Fractals start with one simple shape, such as a triangle. When that triangle is repeated over and over, either smaller or larger, the result is a more complicated pattern that can scale.

Visitors can create their own patterns and watch as fractals dance on the walls, and two lighted tables will delight littles and their caregivers alike with hands-on shape-building. Bean bags encourage relaxation while fractal patterns dance across a wall-sized video screen. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/fractals.

Another exhibition open now is Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland.

Featuring 20-plus enlarged photographs of Indigenous families from the 1900s, the exhibition shares the story of Frank S. Matsura, a Japanese-born photographer who immigrated to Okanogan County in Washington state in the early 1900s. He set up a studio in the area and began photographing the local Indigenous communities, providing history a nuanced and detailed view of life during a time of transition.

The exhibit includes period artifacts and objects from the Museum’s own collection as well as from the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane, Wash. Video documentaries explain the history and the photography, while also highlighting young leaders of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Generous support for the exhibition is provided by Art Bridges. It was organized by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and was curated by Michael Holloman and Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture Associate Curator of Special Projects Anne-Claire Mitchell. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/matsura.

Other temporary exhibitions include Neighbors: Wildlife Paintings by Hilary Baker. The exhibit, located in the Desertarium Gallery, features more than a dozen of Baker’s artworks. Baker, who grew up in Los Angeles during the latter years of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spent most of her childhood exploring the hills and canyons near her home. She searched for animal bones and other evidence of wildlife amid the pavement and backdrop of Los Angeles. The exhibition explores the complex relationship between manmade spaces and native wildlife in a crisp, graphic painting style. The exhibition closes on Sunday, April 6. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/hilary-baker.

Blood, Sweat & Flannel, an original exhibition, explores what flannel through the ages. From a rugged lumberjack of the 1800s to a classic grunge band of the 1990s, this unique experience invites visitors to dig deeper into the stories behind the fabric. Today, flannel is produced from various materials, including wool, cotton and even synthetic fibers. exhibition features imagery, tactile elements and even an audio interactive element that bring to life the experiences of those who wore flannel during each era. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/flannel.

And Forest at Night reveals the sights and sounds of the forest when the moon is high and the stars are out. An immersive and interactive exhibition, Forest at Night takes visitors on a virtual tour, featuring insects, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. In addition to showcasing the wonders of the night, the exhibit also delves into the pressing issue of light pollution and how artificial light disrupts the nighttime ecosystem. Visitors may gaze up at twinkling stars and learn about the constellations that guide migrating birds on their way through the High Desert. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/forest-at-night.

More information on visiting the High Desert Museum is available at highdesertmuseum.org/visit-bend-oregon.

About the Museum:

The High Desert Museum opened in Bend in 1982. It brings together wildlife, cultures, art, history and the natural world to convey the wonder of North America’s High Desert. The Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, was the 2019 recipient of the Western Museums Association’s Charles Redd Award for Exhibition Excellence and was a 2021 recipient of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

