Special Transportation Fund & Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Meetings

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) was designated to administer the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) programs on behalf of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The following STIF Advisory Committee meetings will be held in-person in December 2025, with a virtual option to participate via Zoom. Meeting packets and agendas will be available prior to the meetings at coic.org/transportation/stif.

Following are the upcoming meetings for each County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs:

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs STIF Advisory Committee meeting is Tuesday, December 9, 1-3pm at the Warm Springs Resource Center located at 1144 Warm Springs Street in Warm Springs.

Crook County STIF Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Friday, December 12, 10am-12pm at the City of Prineville Offices located at 387 NE Third Street in Prineville.

Deschutes County STIF Advisory Committee meeting will be held Monday December 15, 2-3:30pm at the Cascades East Transit, Hawthorne Conference Room located 334 NE Hawthorne Ave. in Bend.

Jefferson County STIF Advisory Committee meeting will be held on December 18, 9:30 – 11:30 am at the Jefferson County Commissioners' Office located at 66 SE D Street in Madras.

To request meeting materials in alternative formats, contact Andrea Wasilew, CET Outreach and Engagement Administrator, at awasilew@coic.org or 541-639-5002.

About COIC:

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190 and serves the local governments of Central Oregon. COIC provides regional services for employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, planning and governance, community and economic development, and public transportation services operated by Cascades East Transit.

