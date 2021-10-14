Sponsorship Spots Still Open for the Goblins & Ghouls Golf Tournament

We need SWAG! Advertise your business by bringing 75 items for our Swag Bags!

Come one, come all to our fall golf tournament! This is our last big fundraiser for the year and will help support ten local charities. We still have team and sponsorship openings! We will have lots of food and drink all throughout the course and will even sell you some games to assist in your score!! A great time will be had by all! Come in costume and make it even more fun, you may be the best costume prize winner! Please have swag items in by Monday.

Lock in Your Sponsorship Here

