Spots Still Open for Fall/Winter Kids Camps

Fall and Winter Kids Camps spots still available!

Spots are still open for the three-day Fall and Winter Kids Camps at the Museum in November and December.

Don’t delay; register today! Camp slots are first come, first served. Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades, and 3rd-5th grades welcome!

Fall and Winter Kids Camps

November 24-26 | Into The Earth

December 29-31 | Artist Adventures

9am-3pm each day; 3-5pm extended care

$210, $255 with extended care; Members receive 10% discount

Space is limited. Registration required.

Photography Exhibition

Hollow and Still explores emotional impact of wildfire

What will you explore at the Museum this week? In the Desertarium Gallery, Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles showcases 35 detailed photographs from the acclaimed photographer.

In September 2020, the Holiday Farm Fire, driven by fierce east winds, burned 173,000 acres along the forested McKenzie River canyon in the Cascades of Oregon. Bayles was one of the first to capture images following the fire as part of a long-term project. The exhibition features a special collection of these images.

Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles

Open through February 15, 2026

FREE with Museum admission

Winter Hours Begin This Saturday

Museum open 10am-4pm

You otter pay attention! Beginning Saturday, November 1, the Museum will be open daily 10am-4pm. Winter hours continue through February 28, 2026.

