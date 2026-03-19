(The popular indoor flight program Sky Hunters returns to the Museum on Saturday, March 21 through Saturday, March 28 | Photo by John Williams)

Spring Break at the Museum

Get ready to spring into wonder!

Spring is finally here, and the Museum is packed with experiences, special programs, and unique exhibitions for all ages — from volcanoes and soil to raptors, moths and maps. Discover what’s in store at the Museum!

Raptors take flight overhead in this special spring program. Tickets available day-of at Admissions.

March 21-28

11am and 1:30pm

$7 (20% off for members)

Encounter volcanic rocks and learn about cutting-edge volcano research.

Through January 3, 2027

Free with Admission

Final week! Journey underground to explore the subterranean world beneath our feet.

Through March 29

Free with Admission

Discover the beauty and mystery of moths with 18 colorful paintings.

Through April 26

Free with Admission

Explore a century of salesmanship in 50-plus maps, artworks and advertisements.

Through June 28

Free with Admission

What will the “cathedral” of light look like when the spring sun transforms this outdoor experience?

Outdoor art installation

Free with Admission

The young and young at heart can climb, explore, learn and play!

Ongoing

Free with Admission

Experience history and jump in to lend a hand or ask about the many buildings and objects.

March 21-29 (except March 23) | 10am-12pm and 1-3pm

Free with Admission

highdesertmuseum.org