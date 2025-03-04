Spring Education Adventures Await

(Backpack Explorers spring classes include Bug Out (May 12), where kids will have a chance to examine insects up close | Photo by High Desert Museum staff)

Spring Backpack Explorers

Littles learn together at the Museum

Adventure is out there! From exploring habitats, to understanding the five senses, to bugging out with insects, Backpack Explorers lets children and their caregivers learn together.

This spring, from March 3-May 19, a weekly class on Mondays will take on a new topic for kids ages 3-5. Pick your class and sign up today!

Backpack Explorers: Spring Classes

Mondays, 10-11am

Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers

$15 per child, Members receive 20% discount

Homeschool Day: Water in the High Desert

Join us for an interactive field trip

Experience a field trip at the High Desert Museum during Homeschool Day on Friday, April 4. Participate in a fully facilitated interactive and interdisciplinary day focused on learning about water in our region.

You’ll observe animals, practice panning for gold, learn about caring for water since time immemorial and play in a relay race! This unique opportunity is especially created for homeschool students ages 7-12, although whole groups and families are welcome. Bring your own sack lunch to enjoy! Adult supervision is required throughout the day.

Homeschool Day

10am-1pm Friday, April 4

Please arrive early for a 9:40 am required orientation.

$12 per person, registration required

Spring Break Kids Camp

Spots still available for select grade levels; sign up now!

It’s not too late! A few seats are still open for incoming 3rd, 4th and 5th graders for the 2025 Spring Break Kids Camp. Register today!

March 24-28

$300, $375 with extended care

Members receive 20% discount

