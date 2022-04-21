Spring into JA!

New Research Shows Majority of Teens Feel Unprepared to Finance Their Futures

New research from Junior Achievement (JA) and Citizens Bank shows how teens are embracing Financial Technology (#FinTech) to manage their money. Read the article here: JA and Citizens Teen Financial Literacy Survey 2022.

Highlights from the survey:

Even though teens love technology, research shows that when teens make purchases, they still prefer cash over technology. Cash is still king when parents give their kids money, but is it becoming less so? Parents, how do you give your kids money? Teens tell Junior Achievement and Citizens Bank that their parents increasingly use technology to give them money. Rising educational costs have impacted most teens’ plans for education after high school. Have they affected the plans of teens in your life? “Costs” are teens’ most significant concern when pursuing a college education. Financial literacy education is one way to help teens make informed choices about higher ed.

Teens are concerned about taking out student loans, but research shows that if teens better understand how these loans work, it would help to address their concerns.

April is Financial Literacy Month!

Financial Literacy Circle

Sustaining Membership Drive

Too many people, especially in low-income and underserved communities, are not financially secure enough to save for retirement, cover medical expenses, or deal with unexpected emergencies without risk of bankruptcy or other financial challenges.

Our region needs to improve early financial education. Junior Achievement is expanding our high-impact programs to tens of thousands of K-12 youth across Oregon and SW Washington to inspire and prepare them for their future success. It takes a community to make Junior Achievement programs like JA BizTown, JA Finance Park and JA In-Class Programs possible.

Sustaining Members are Community Champions!

Give students the gift of sustainable and resilient financial literacy skills every month of the year! Whether it’s $3 or $80 per month, JA students can reach success through the direct impact of our community leaders. Junior Achievement sparks the imagination of future entrepreneurs; students turn into JA alumni, who are financially prepared.

Become a Sustaining Member Today!

JA BizTown Summer Camp

Summer is Right Around the Corner; What Are Your Plans?

Do you love JA BizTown?

Do you love summer?

Do you love camp?

Well then, JA has some GREAT news for you and your family!

JA BizTown Summer Camp still has a few spots left!

Join Junior Achievement this summer as we feed the need for knowledge, have a LOT of fun and discover new financial literacy skills!

JA BizTown in SE Portland has been completely booked this school year and the results are in; teachers, volunteers and students love JA BizTown and want to do it again and again!

If your child has not yet come through the JA BizTown Capstone Program or wants to continue the fun – register today! Summer Camp spots are going quickly!

2022 Summer Camp Dates:

June 27- July 1

July 18 – 22

July 25 – 29

Aug 8 – 12

2022 Event Guide

Join us for a fun events season this year!

Bowl, golf and run for equitable financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurial skills.

JA Bowl-a-Thon

Saturday, May 21, 2022

KingPins 3550 SE 92nd Ave Portland, OR 97266

JA Chair’s Cup

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Pumpkin Ridge – 8 am shotgun start

JA Canby Dahlia Run

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Four Square Church, Canby, Oregon

April is Junior Achievement Volunteer Month

Our volunteers help transform students’ attitudes from “I can’t” to “I CAN!” and help them see what they might achieve in the future. As a JA volunteer, you will …

Show kids what’s possible, encouraging them to stay in school and achieve their dreams.

Be on the front line of changing current statistics regarding America’s financial literacy.

Experience those “ah-ha” moments when one of your students grasps a new concept.

Connect with your community, and learn about the challenges and successes local schools face.

Sharpen your presentation and coaching skills.

Represent your company and industry to students.

JA volunteers believe they can make a difference — and teach more than 40,000 students a year that they can make a difference, too.

Thank you to our generous and dedicated volunteers, who share their experiences, knowledge and passion for their careers; Junior Achievement could not do it without you!

The Money JAR

JA’s Premier Podcast

The Money JAR is always excited to share information and empower our listeners to take charge of their finances, and Mindy and Rishika interview someone who has dedicated his career to building financial literacy solutions!

CJ MacDonald is a tech entrepreneur whose current project, Step, gives young people under 18 the opportunity to explore their finances in a practical setting. Families are encouraged to have finance conversations and explore saving, building credit and investing through the Step platform. CJ shares some valuable experiences that Step Mobile offers, saying, “We look for these teaching moments on our platform, where we can guide you, remind you, educate you on different opportunities to grow or learn.”

Find The Money JAR wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

