Spring Kids Camp Registration Open Now

Registration opens December 11 for Spring Break Kids Camp

Looking for a fun learning experience for your kids during spring break? We’ve got you covered!

Register your kids for the popular spring Kids Camp starting Thursday, December 11 at 7am. Registration is first come, first served and open for kindergarten through 5th grade.

March 23-27 | 9am-3pm daily

$350, $425 with extended care (3:00-5:00 pm)

Members receive 10% discount

Backpack Explorers classes are now open for registration for ages 3-5! For one hour every Thursday, December through February, little kids and their caregivers learn together through science, art and stories. Sign up today!

Thursdays | 10-11am

$15 per child; non-members pay admission for accompanying adult

Members receive 10% discount

Winter Nights

Wear your favorite adventurous sweater on December 11

What brims with adventure more than daydreams of winter in the West? Join us on Thursday, December 11 for Winter Nights: Winter in the West for an after-hours adventure as you make your own map, brave the scavenger hunt and have a listen to a good yarn.

Exhibitions are open late, too, including our newest exhibition Drawn West. Plus, cookie decorating, gift wrapping, dance parties, beverage tastings and plenty of good merrymaking. You can purchase tickets in advance and get a discount or just show up at the door.

Winter Nights: Winter in the West

Thursday, December 11 | 4-7pm

Café closes at 6:30pm

Adults and member guests: $12, $14 at door

Ages 3-12: $6 | Ages 2 and younger free

Members get in free!

Natural History Pub

Explore the story of forest regeneration on January 5

On Monday, January 5, Natural History Pub takes you into the aftermath of a forest fire in Following Fire: A Resilient Forest / An Uncertain Future.

Join photographer David Paul Bayles and disturbance ecologist Fred Swanson as they share the story of forest regeneration and fuel buildup in the face of climate uncertainty through scientific observations and fine art photography. Bayles’s photos are the subject of Hollow and Still, a current exhibition at the Museum.

Natural History Pub: Following Fire

Monday, January 5 | 7-8pm

Doors open at 5:30pm

McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend

Free. RSVP required. Space is limited.

