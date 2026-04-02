Spring Media Day for High School Students

(Julia Silverman and Nik Streng, from The Oregonian, taught a session on Journalism 101 | Photo courtesy of ForJournalism)

Aspiring High School Journalists Gather for Spring Media Day

Last month, nearly 500 high schoolers from across Oregon came together in Portland for Spring Media Day — a powerful display of the future of media. Co-sponsored by the Oregon Journalism Education Association (Oregon JEA) and the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication, the event brought students and Media Advisors from districts statewide into a shared space of learning.

Throughout the day, students immersed themselves in four dynamic session blocks led by media professionals, University of Oregon faculty, and experienced advisors. From broadcast and writing to photojournalism, diversity, leadership, and press law, each session offered practical skills alongside a deeper understanding of journalism’s role in a changing world. With up to 20 students representing each school, the event also created meaningful opportunities to network with peers from across geographies.

“What really stood out to me was how engaged the students were. It was encouraging to see so many young people from across Oregon leaning into journalism and thinking about its role in their communities,” said Heidi Wright, president, Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism. “It’s a powerful reminder that interest in journalism is strong among the next generation — and that supporting those pathways matters.”

Students left Spring Media Day energized and inspired — ready to return to their newsrooms with fresh ideas and sharpened skills for the second half of the school year and beyond!

forjournalism.org