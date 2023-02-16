Spring/Summer Digital Course Schedule Live

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College is excited to announce the release of our new Community Education digital course schedule of Spring/Summer 2023 course offerings.

As part of our ongoing effort to be better environmental stewards, we have made our Community Education course schedule available in a digital format, reducing paper waste and helping to lessen our environmental impact.

This PDF can easily be printed for those community members who prefer to reference a hard copy, either in the comfort of their homes or at one of our campus locations. Each course listing in the digital PDF is also linked to the corresponding online registration page.

We look forward to learning with you in the seasons ahead.

New Courses Added In:

Language & Culture

Home, Garden, Craftmanship & Hobby

Culinary, Beer, Wine & Spirits

Writing & Publishing

Special Interest & General Enrichment

Health, Wellness & Mindfulness

Outdoor Recreation, Exercise & Movement

Art, Photography & Music

Retirement & Financial Planning

Youth Programs

cocc.edu