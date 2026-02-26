Spring Wonders Await at the Museum

(Sky Hunters, the popular indoor flight program, returns March 21-28 at the E.L. Wiegand Birds of Prey Pavilion | Photo by John Williams)

Spring at the Museum

Experience wonder all season long!

From Sky Hunters and birding adventures to educational opportunities and a one-of-a-kind game night, we invite you to discover what’s blooming at the Museum this spring.

Remember: Beginning Sunday, March 1, the Museum is open 9am to 5pm. See you soon!

Exhibitions

Miguel Almeida: Las Manos que dan de Comer (Miguel Almeida: The Hands That Feed)

Saturday, April 11

Free with Museum admission

In a new, site-specific installation for High Desert Museum, Boise, Idaho, based artist Miguel Almeida shares vibrant murals, large scale sculptures and hand drawn animations, offering a window into the daily lives of the people that harvest the fresh fruits and vegetables bound for our local markets and dinner tables. Open through October 11.

Kids Curate

Tuesday, May 5

Free with Museum admission

Enjoy students’ artworks based on what they learned over months of special in-class visits and field trips to the Museum! This year, third and fourth graders from La Pine Elementary focused on the diverse perspectives of fire. Open through June 7.

Educational Opportunities

250 in the West: Back East

Thursday, March 12

Doors open 6pm, program starts at 6:30pm

$8, members 20% off

In her book Back East, historian Flannery Burke flips the script on American regional narratives by centering the west in the cultural landscape. Join us for a discussion of how Westerners have influenced the development of the United States.

Indigenous Speakers Series: A Recipe for Resilience

Wednesday, April 8

Doors open 6pm; program starts at 6:30pm

$12, members 20% off; free for Tribal members

Founder and CEO of Indigikitchen Mariah Gladstone (Blackfeet/ Cherokee) discusses the history of Indigenous food systems, as well as the relationship between cultural identity, health, and native plants and animals. Reception with no-host bar and light appetizers included.

250 in the West: Public Lands

Wednesday, April 15

Doors open at 6pm; program starts at 6:30pm

$8, members 20% off

Public lands are a tangible aspect of life in the American West. What are the origins of public lands and how have debates over their use shaped the West? Historian, author and associate professor at Colorado State University Leisl Carr Childers will discuss the history of public lands from the American Revolution to today.

250 in the West: Citizenship

Wednesday, April 30

Doors open at 6pm; program starts at 6:30pm

$12, members 20% off

Join us as Susan Kamei, author of When Can We Go Back to America?, explores the constitutional, historical, and political ramifications for citizenship and what it means to be an American today. Includes reception with no-host bar and light appetizers.

Indigenous Speakers Series: Virtual Sovereignty

Thursday, May 7

Doors open at 6pm; program starts at 6:30pm

$8, members 20% off; free for Tribal members

Artist Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga/Niimíipuu) combines modern culture and technology with Indigenous themes and tradition. Explore the origins of democracy and how sovereignty is defined and implemented in the digital world of today.

Events & Programs

Sky Hunters

Saturday, March 21-Saturday, March 28

11am and 1:30pm daily

$7, members 20% off

Raptors take flight overhead in this intimate indoor demonstration. Experience these powerful predators as they showcase their agility and grace. Arrive early to secure tickets. Tickets only available at the Museum for that day’s programs. First come, first seated.

Senior Day

Wednesday, April 29

9am to 5pm

Free admission for ages 65 and older

Visitors 65 and older are invited to enjoy the Museum for FREE. The Museum will also be open to the general public.

From Faro to Tabletop: Game Night at the Museum

Friday, May 8

6:30pm to 9pm | $5, members 20% off

Experience history through play! The Museum invites you to explore how people played, gambled, and gathered by learning historic favorites like Faro and Keno alongside contemporary games in a lively, welcoming setting. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Birding for Breakfast

Saturday, May 9

7am to 9am | $25, members 20% off

The Museum provides an excellent habitat for migratory bird species. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by joining Museum staff and volunteers to explore the Museum grounds looking for warblers, raptors, and other birds. Coffee and light breakfast items provided. Space is limited.

But wait, there’s more!

