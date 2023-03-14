Springing in Fun!

The Education Foundation is Springing into Fun to Celebrate 35 Years of Service!

This spring, as we celebrate our 35th anniversary of supporting our students and teachers in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver, we have some exciting things to announce! We have brought on an executive director team of two women who have served for a collective 25 years in our schools, Anne Westerhoff and Jamie Goldman, we are bringing back our Trivia Night, we are doing monthly pint nights, and so much more!

Thanks to the continued generosity of our supporters, we are able to provide resources and support to educators in our district, with priority given to district identified high-need schools, in an effort to engage and better prepare students for the demands of the world today. Although we continue to have unfunded or partially funded classroom grant requests, our efforts focus on fulfilling our mission and creating impact in our public schools — just as it was in 1988.

Today, through persistence and tenacity, and because of the generosity of our supporters, the impact of the Education Foundation, to improve the quality of education and enhance the learning and extra-curricular activities of our students in Bend, La Pine & Sunriver, has grown substantially.

We greatly appreciate your support!

Early Bird Pricing for Team Sponsors ends on Friday, March 17!

New Venue! New Vibe! We are excited to announce Trivia Night is back and better than ever! Thanks to our generous venue sponsor, Silver Moon Brewing, our returning premier sponsor, OnPoint Credit Union, and our returning scoreboard sponsor, Lonza, this year’s event is looking to be a big success. Emcee Dustin Riley will host a night of questions, dancing, and so much fun! 15 years ago, this fun event started to help the foundation raise money for educational and activity programs. This year Trivia Night will raise funds for our Classroom Grant Program, supporting activities in STEM, art, music, mental health, physical wellness and more.

We hope to see you there!

In the fall of 2022, $51,000 in STEM, art, music & wellness classroom grants were awarded. Over $126,000 in requests were received. Without donations to support innovative classroom grants, many programs at high-need schools or others across the District would not happen. Our work helps students engage in STEM, art, music & wellness opportunities regardless of skill level, gender, interests, culture, language or socioeconomic status.

Pint Nights

The Education Foundation is hanging out at local breweries each month, supporting our businesses and in turn, they are giving back to our schools! We hope to see you at one of our Pint Nights soon!

March 13, 4-close Crux Fermentation Project

April 11, 4-close, Sunriver Brewing Gavleston Pub

May 3, Trivia Night Silver Moon Brewing

June 14, 4-close, The Point Pub and Grill

July 13, 4-close, Immersion Brewing

Thank you to Boneyard Brewing and Sunriver Brewing Eastside for hosting us earlier this year.

Join our Board

Join our board or volunteer with us! We are always looking for community members who want to give back, support our students, work as a team and help put on fun events! Send us a note if you are interested in joining our foundation!

This year they donated $17,500 to our Activity Fee Scholarship program!

Thank you!

Overcoming the obstacles from the past few years has been a challenge. Through perseverance and dedication, we continued to serve our students; through the compassion and generosity of people like you, we continued to support our teachers; through hard work and tenacity, we continued to grow…through the years, we will continue the dedication to our community.

For more details on how you or your business can make an impact in our local public schools or become a sponsor, visit our website at engagedminds.org or contact our office for more details. We also offer other giving options (AmazonSmile; Fred Meyer Rewards; United Way and Oregon Cultural Trust), visit our link for more information.

We look forward to celebrating 35 years of giving at our upcoming events!

Donate Here

engagedminds.org