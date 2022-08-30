SpyCentre Offers Tiny WiFi Cameras For Home Surveillance

Home surveillance has become something of a hot topic in recent times. Smart devices such as Ring Alarm Pro, and Wyze Home Monitoring, have taken the traditional CCTV camera and elevated it with modern features. Homeowners can receive alerts no matter where they are, and view security videos in real-time on their smartphones.

Having security cameras and alarms installed on a home is a wise idea and an effective deterrent. Over 80% of burglars avoid homes with alarms , and they will try to establish whether security cameras are in place before breaking into a building.

Some people aren’t keen on the traditional bulky CCTV cameras though, but devices normally used for spying may provide an alternative.

Why use tiny cameras in your home surveillance?

As mentioned, many people don’t like the idea of visible, unsightly cameras attached to their homes. This may be partially why less than 30% of homes in the US have surveillance cameras. This may also be why more than 50% of burglars target residential homes. They are often seen as soft targets with minimal security in place.

In fact, over 2.5 million burglaries take place each year in the states. Gadget shops such as the SpyCentre sell tiny WiFi cameras that can provide security surveillance while not being obtrusive. The wireless feature allows these cameras to upload images and video to the cloud so there is no risk of evidence being destroyed at the scene.

As long as they are placed in optimum positions around a home, they can capture evidence of any trespass or burglary. A simple warning sign attached to a fence or gate should be enough to alert potential burglars to the risk they are taking and avoid any actual crime taking place. 60% of burglars will walk away if they see an alarm or security camera or know they are installed.

Where should you place your surveillance cameras?

If you are making a DIY installation of a camera system , where should you place it?

Generally speaking, security cameras should cover the front, side, and back doors. If you have a garage or shed where you store power tools or other expensive equipment, these should be covered by a camera.

Driveways, any windows not facing a street, and at certain points inside the home too. In the past, most people wouldn’t think about placing security cameras inside the home, but with tiny hidden cameras, it is now possible. From a security aspect, it is even desirable to have internal security cameras, however, the law needs to be taken into account.

Is it legal to position your surveillance cameras anywhere in your home?

You may have other reasons for wanting to install cameras other than security. You may perhaps want to record evidence of a spouse’s infidelity. But, there are areas of a home where privacy is reasonably expected, and cameras may not be allowed.

You may not need consent to film someone, but you have to take into consideration certain privacy laws. For example, if you suspect an employee of stealing from your home you may be able to capture video of them in the kitchen or the living room legally. However, other areas such as bathrooms may be off-limits.

You could use these cameras in a workplace too if there was legitimate cause to. Hidden cameras could be one way to protect yourself from fraud , but it may be wise to take legal advice before doing so

The law surrounding hidden cameras differs across the states, but it is generally ok to film on your property without consent as long as it doesn’t invade normal levels of privacy.

Can criminals detect your hidden cameras?

One of the reasons for using tiny cameras rather than some of the more obtrusive cameras is that they can be hidden. Yet, this benefit will be negated if a burglar can detect where you have placed your camera.

Burglars could discover WiFi cameras using a network scanner. This can be masked by clicking on hiding SSID on your router setup. It is unlikely though that a burglar will use a network scanner, and if they do discover your cameras they will more than likely swerve your property and move to another target.

Summary

Burglary rates are now 1/5th of what they were in 1980. However, in some areas such as Chicago, this crime is once again on the rise. The CPD reported a 35% increase in burglaries between 2021 and 2022. The average amount taken in a burglary is around $2,700 in property and cash. This makes using security cameras a worthwhile investment.

Statistically speaking, any home that increases its security, and has surveillance cameras, is less likely to be broken into than one that is seen as an easy target. A small investment in WiFi cameras will bring peace of mind, and deter burglars from trying to break in.