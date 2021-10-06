SQL Server query optimization techniques: the basics

Description

Performance problems can be fixed and prevented. This is crucial for any application’s success. We’ll use a range of tools and best practices to present a set of techniques that can be used for any performance issue.

This area of research and discussion is my favourite because it is so satisfying. It's great to take a performance disaster and turn it into something fast and sleek. This will make other people happy

Optimization is often viewed as a detective puzzle. You need to find the perpetrator of the terrible event and follow the clues. These articles will explain how to identify these clues and how to use them to pinpoint the root cause of performance problems.

Optimizing Your Business

What is the definition of “optimal”? This will determine when we can move on to the next problem. Queries can often be speeded up using multiple methods, each with its own time and resource cost.

We rarely have the time or resources to make scripts run as fast and efficiently as possible. We will use the term “optimal” to refer to the point at which a query performs satisfactorily and will continue to do so in the future. This is both a business and technical definition. Although we have unlimited money, time and computing resources, we don’t have unlimited resources. Therefore, we must define “done” when trying to solve any performance issue.

These checkpoints will allow us to evaluate our progress and optimize it.

Now the query works properly. It is very costly to invest in further optimization. We are at a point where there is no more optimization. This solution is not needed because of a completely different approach.

While over-optimization may sound good in theory, it is usually a wasteful practice for resource management. If we write to a long table, a huge (but not necessary) covering index will consume computing resources. Rewriting code that is already acceptable could take days or even weeks of development time and QA time. Although a 3% gain may be possible by tweaking an existing query, it can take up to a week to achieve that level of perfection.

Our goal is to solve the problem, not try to do so.