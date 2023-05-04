SriPonya, BendFilm, SkyLine Recovery & Broken Top Counseling Partner on Screening of Medicating Normal

One in five Americans take psychiatric drugs daily, often for a lifetime.

The film Medicating Normal follows five high-functioning people whose doctors prescribed pills to help with common problems like stress, insomnia, anxiety and grief as they seek to stop taking these drugs. They are faced with a gap in critical recovery care and information that impacts their lives in devastating ways; yet there is still hope.

After the film, Will Hall will facilitate a workshop entitled Harm Reduction: A Guide to Coming Off Psychiatric Medication including how to run and hold community groups supporting this population.

All are invited to view, participate and learn with a panel of those recovering, local food vendors, and art by Native Artist Speakthunder Berry. This event is sponsored by Bend Film, Skyline Recovery and Broken Top Counseling

Tickets available at EventBrite for $22. Support is available for those in need to cover ticket cost. Promotion will include a FREE Facebook Live with Will Hall on facebook.com/SriPonyaCollective on May 8 at 11am.

Details below. For more information, reach out to Holly Hurley Feather at 646-872-1191.

When: Friday, May 19, 2023, from 2pm to 7pm

Screening: 2pm-4pm

Break with local food and art by Speakthunder Berry: 4-5pm

Workshop and exercise with Open Hub Singing Club: 5pm-7pm

Where: SCP Redmond Hotel, 521 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756

SriPonya is a 501c3 dedicated to Liberating the Collective by Empowering People, Cultivating Community, and Creating Regenerative Ecosystems. They offer Community Events, a Virtual Recovery Community, Retreats, Safe Spaces, and Business-Building Resources.

Broken Top Counseling exists to dissolve stuck traumatic patterns and help you reach your highest potential.

Bend Film brings unique experiences with film to Central Oregon.

Skyline Recovery enables recovery from substances, trauma, and life difficulties utilizing 12-step recovery, sober coaching, cutting edge clinical modalities, family work, rites of passage experiences, and connection with a community of like-minded peers.

facebook.com/SriPonyaCollective