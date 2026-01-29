St. Charles Awards $140K to 34 Local Organizations

(Sam Robinson of Madras is the board president and founder of Unity4Inclusion, a new nonprofit that aims to break barriers for those with disabilities. It is one of 34 local organizations that received a grant through St. Charles Community Benefit program | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health System)

St. Charles Health System announced Community Benefit grants of more than $143,000 to 34 local organizations in Central Oregon. The grants were awarded to provide basic needs, sponsor local events and as part of St. Charles’ Priority Grant to increase a sense of belonging and reduce loneliness and isolation.

One of the grants awarded will help fund the launch of a new nonprofit aimed at supporting individuals of all ages with intellectual or developmental disabilities, founded by Madras resident Sam Robinson, who has autism. Robinson says the $5,000 grant will help the nonprofit, Unity4Inclusion, with some startup insurance costs that will ensure the group is able to begin offering programs soon, including an upcoming inclusive dance. “I want to give a big thank you to St. Charles because this will be a huge help for the nonprofit. We are all about uniting communities and breaking down the barriers that people with disabilities face,” said Robinson.

Unity4Inclusion is also partnering with High Desert Self Advocacy Group to help individuals with disabilities learn skills to better advocate for themselves.

“This grant is just one example of how small organizations are hoping to make a big difference for people in our community to reduce isolation and create a sense of belonging,” said Carlos Salcedo manager of Community Partnerships for St. Charles.

Learn more about St. Charles Community Benefit program on our website.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates hospital campuses in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond along with primary and specialty care clinics throughout the Central Oregon region. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 5,00 caregivers. We proudly partner with our local medical community to provide a wide variety of health services.

stcharleshealthcare.org