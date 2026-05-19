St. Charles Awards $240K to 45 Local Organizations

((L-R) Charlotte Hartman and Jeanine Bickett volunteer in the mailroom at Bend Methodist Church, where individuals without a permanent address can receive mail. The service is part of Open Door Ministries, which was one of 45 organizations to receive a Community Benefit grant from St. Charles | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health Systems)

St. Charles Health System announced today Community Benefit grants of more than $240,000 to 45 local organizations in Central Oregon. The grants were awarded to provide basic needs, sponsor local events and as part of St. Charles’ two Priority Grant focus areas: providing access to healthy, affordable food and increasing a sense of belonging and reducing loneliness.

Open Door Ministries will use the $5,000 Basic Needs grant from St. Charles to fund programs that help local individuals who are experiencing poverty or houselessness. The organization, which is affiliated with the Bend Methodist Church, provides free clothing, hygiene and personal items, food and help with funding for utilities or gas to those in need.

“Our roots are in helping marginalized people. It’s who we are. We are thrilled to receive this grant. We will be good stewards of the funding and will put it to good use,” said Chuck Hemingway with Open Door Ministries.

The group also operates a mailroom for individuals who do not have a permanent address and more than 200 Central Oregonians use this service.

Charlotte Hartman volunteers in the mailroom and helps connect people with clothing or other needed items. “I’ve worked here almost 40 years. I do it because you just look around and see the need. It’s huge. It makes me feel good and hopefully it touches someone’s life in a positive way.”

Carlos Salcedo, manager of Community Partnerships with St. Charles, says it’s heartening to see many local organizations stepping up to address needs in the community.

“We are proud to provide support for many wonderful efforts and events in Central Oregon. The need in our community seems to be growing, as more than 90 organizations applied for grant funding, which is a fairly significant increase from what we have seen in years past.”

Learn more about St. Charles Community Benefit program on our website.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates hospital campuses in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond along with primary and specialty care clinics throughout the Central Oregon region. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 5,600 caregivers. We proudly partner with our local medical community to provide a wide variety of health services.

stcharleshealthcare.org