St. Charles Awards More than $85K in Community Grants

St. Charles Health System has awarded more than $85,000 in Community Benefit grants to 27 local organizations in Central Oregon. The grants were awarded to provide basic needs, sponsor local events and as part of St. Charles’ Priority Grant to increase a sense of belonging and reduce loneliness and isolation. Projects supported this year range from providing meals to families in need to creating outdoor spaces for local communities to enjoy.

A local nonprofit organization, CASA of Central Oregon, received $5,000 to expand its Family Find programming. Family Find aims to establish family connections between children in foster care and their relatives by locating long-term, caring, permanent connections and relationships for children and youth in foster care. The goal of this project is not only to find placement resources, but to assist youth in learning more about their familial history and having healthy connections with family members.

“We are grateful to St. Charles Health System for a grant to support the Family Find program with CASA of Central Oregon,” said Heather Dion, executive director for CASA of Central Oregon. “The Family Find program connects children in foster care to their extended family, addressing loneliness and isolation that can sometimes affect youth in foster care. This work will help Central Oregon’s most vulnerable children by giving them belonging within their extended family.”

