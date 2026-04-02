St. Charles Cardiac Care Gets Major Upgrade with New Labs, Tech

(The new electrophysiology labs at St. Charles Bend allow physicians the capability to perform Pulse Field Ablations, a minimally invasive procedure for patients with irregular heart rhythms | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health Systems)

St. Charles is transforming cardiology care for patients in Central Oregon, thanks to newly opened and updated electrophysiology (EP) labs and a cardiac catheterization (cath) lab at St. Charles Bend. These updates, funded with a $1.5 million investment from St. Charles Foundation, allow physicians to perform more advanced procedures and improve quality of life for more cardiac patients.

“Thanks to these updates, we can treat more patients and offer more state-of-the art services, allowing more cardiac patients to keep their care close to home,” said Lesley Jones Larson, cardiac service line administrator at St. Charles.

According to Larson, thanks to the new labs, the number of electrophysiology procedures performed has increased 27% from last year. Electrophysiology is a form of cardiology focusing on the heart’s electrical system that treats irregular heart rhythms. One advancement the team is particularly excited about is the ability to perform Pulse Field Ablations (PFAs).

“This is a minimally invasive treatment for patients who are experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib). It uses non-thermal electric pulses to selectively destroy heart tissue. This is a significant advantage over older thermal ablation energies, as there is improved recovery and significantly lower risk to injuring structures surrounding the heart,” said Dr. Chris Lewis, cardiac electrophysiologist with St. Charles. “Ultimately, this allows us to perform safer procedures and offer atrial fibrillation ablation treatments to a larger group of patients.”

More than 285 patients have received a PFA in the new electrophysiology labs – a procedure patients used to travel out of the area to receive.

“The investment in this cardiology technology marks one of the largest projects funded by St. Charles Foundation in 2025. This effort means a great deal to our donors, as it allows St. Charles to be an early adopter of technology that is helping transform cardiac care for Central Oregonians,” said Jenny O’Bryan, executive director of St. Charles Foundation.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care and specialty clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 5,000 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 400 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.

stcharleshealthcare.org