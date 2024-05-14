St. Charles Health System Enhances Community — Grants $5,000 & Sponsorship to Family Access Network

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $5,000 grant from St. Charles Health System as part of their community benefit program to support FAN advocate services throughout Central Oregon. Qualifying as a basic needs grant, this funding ensures students in the region have access to food, housing, clothing, and more by working with the FAN advocate at their school.

In addition to this grant funding, St. Charles Health System sponsored FAN’s Jefferson County Meet & Greet. This second annual event gathered representatives from over 25 community partner agencies to learn about the FAN program in Jefferson County, meet the three Jefferson County FAN advocates, and network with other service providers.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to St. Charles Health System for their invaluable grant funding, sponsorship, and partnership,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Their unwavering commitment to Central Oregon exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing fundamental needs and fostering resilience within our community.”

With headquarters in Bend, St. Charles Health Systems owns and operates clinics in Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters. As a private nonprofit organization, St. Charles is dedicated to giving back to the Central Oregon community in many ways, including through community benefit grants. By collaborating with other nonprofits in the area, St. Charles aims to implement and support best-practices and evidence-based initiatives that address community needs and improve the overall health of the region. The community benefit grant program prioritizes programs that support underserved and disadvantaged populations throughout the tri-county region.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,500 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675