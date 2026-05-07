St. Charles Honors Trauma Survivors During May 20 Event

(Paige Wood, 17, will speak at St. Charles Trauma Survivor Day May 20 about her experience and recovery after a traumatic car crash last summer | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health System)

St. Charles Health System’s Trauma Program will honor and recognize former trauma patients Wednesday, May 20 at St. Charles Bend. The event will include a visit from therapy dogs, a resource fair, free lunch and the chance to connect with St. Charles caregivers, first responders and fellow medical trauma survivors. This year’s event will also include a special presentation from Paige Wood, 17, who will speak about her recovery after a traumatic car crash last summer after she fell asleep while driving.

Paige finds speaking about the crash, her recovery and the process of adjusting to the new reality of her life to be healing, according to her mom Heidi. She also wants to spread the message that it’s important to avoid driving while tired.

“I’m so proud of Paige. She’s really trying to raise awareness. And as parents, we realized that in all our years of parenting, we had never talked to our kids about what to do if you’re tired when you’re driving,” said Heidi Wood.

Trauma survivors are invited to connect with caregivers and other survivors starting at 10:30am May 20. Lunch and speakers will follow from 11:30am-1pm at St. Charles Bend Conference Rooms A and B and the outside patio, weather permitting.

St. Charles Trauma and Emergency Services cared for more than 2,700 traumatically injured patients in 2025 – nearly three times the number of patients the department cared for just a decade ago. Falls are the most common injury, followed by motor vehicle crashes, ATV/snowmobile/dirt bike crashes, motorcycle crashes and bike crashes.

Jeremy Buller, trauma program coordinator in Bend, said this event is a meaningful way for patients, caregivers and first responders to reconnect. “We often see these patients on the worst day of their life. It’s incredibly meaningful to also see them healing and recovering,” said Buller.

Former trauma patients who wish to attend and be connected with their care teams can RSVP on our webpage.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care and specialty clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 5,000 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 400 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.

stcharleshealthcare.org