St. Charles Hosts Celebration for NICU Families June 13

(Families and caregivers reconnect and celebrate together during the 2025 NICU reunion. This year’s event takes place Saturday, June 13 at St. Charles Bend | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health Systems)

St. Charles’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will host a reunion for current and former patients and their families alongside caregivers Saturday, June 13 from 10am-12pm at St. Charles Bend. The event will include games, crafts, face painting, bouncy house, snacks and more. Superhero costumes are encouraged.

“Our NICU reunion is a special event for families and caregivers alike as we celebrate the amazing progress these families have made. It’s such a joy to see the infants we once cared for playing with families and thriving,” said Erin Hocker, nurse manager for the NICU. “Join us as we reconnect, celebrate milestones and honor the incredible strength of our NICU families.”

This free, family-friendly event is made possible by donors to St. Charles Foundation.

The reunion will be held in Conference Rooms A-D at St. Charles Bend (enter through the main lobby.) Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP on our website stcharleshealthcare.org/nicureunion.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates hospital campuses in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond along with primary and specialty care clinics throughout the Central Oregon region. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 5,600 caregivers. We proudly partner with our local medical community to provide a wide variety of health services.

stcharleshealthcare.org