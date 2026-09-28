St. Charles Hosts Free Seminar on Joint Replacement October 1

(Photo courtesy of St. Charles)

St. Charles orthopedic surgeons will host a free seminar focused on total joint replacement at St. Charles Bend Thursday, October 1 at 6pm.

Attendees will learn about how joint replacement can help relieve pain, as well as pre-surgery preparations and post-surgery recovery. Registration is required.

Drs. James Hall, Connor King, Emily Treu and Thomas Zink will discuss a wide array of subjects related to total joint replacement including: osteoarthritis of the hip and knee, outpatient joint replacement, robotic-arm assisted surgery, non-surgical alternative treatment options and more. Attendees will also be able to ask questions of the doctors after the presentation.

The event will take place in the conference rooms at St. Charles Bend, 2500 NE Neff Road, Bend.

Light refreshments available.

Registration is required (note that registration is for a single person): https://bit.ly/TJR-Fall2026