St. Charles Hosts Free Upcoming Stop the Bleed Classes

St. Charles Health System’s Trauma Program will host four upcoming Stop the Bleed classes in Bend to instruct community members in life-saving techniques to help stop bleeding. The free two-hour courses will take place Wednesday, January 17 at 10am and 12pm, Saturday, February 3 at 10am and Saturday, March 23 at 10am at St. Charles Bend.

In the class, individuals will learn three quick techniques to help save a life if someone is bleeding, including how to use hands to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound to control bleeding and how to correctly apply a tourniquet.

“We invite community members to learn these critical techniques, just like they might learn the basics of CPR or first aid,” said Jeremy Buller, trauma program coordinator. “We hope that individuals never need to use these techniques, but understanding how to Stop the Bleed can truly save lives in a traumatic situation.”

Classes are limited to 20 people and online registration is required.

