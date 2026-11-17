St. Charles will host a free Lung and Breast Cancer Prevention event at the Cancer Center in Redmond on November 19 from 2-5pm. The free community education event will feature oncologists, physicians, nurses and other St. Charles caregivers who can provide information about screening, cancer prevention, cancer treatment and more.

Community members at the event can qualify for free cancer screenings and can enter a raffle to win a free iPad.

“This is a great opportunity for community members to learn about cancer screening, ask questions from providers and see if they qualify for a free screening,” said Jessica Keegan, cancer screening coordinator for St. Charles.

One key point organizers want community members to know includes basic guidelines about who is recommended for cancer screening, including:

Breast cancer: annual mammograms for women age 40 and older

Lung cancer: annual screening for anyone age 50-80 who currently smokes or who has quit within the past 15 years and has smoked the equivalent of one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years

“We know that many people in our community who qualify for lung cancer screening are not getting screened,” said Natasha Bickmore, nurse navigator for St. Charles. “Because lung cancer often does not cause symptoms until it is more advanced, screening provides an opportunity to detect cancer earlier, when treatment options are most effective.”

Learn more about the event and RSVP today.

Individuals who cannot attend the event but want to learn more about screening eligibility and available screening services can contact Keegan about breast cancer at 541-706-6729 or Bickmore about lung cancer at 541-706-5802.