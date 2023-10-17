St. Charles Hosts Medication Take-Back Event October 28 at Bend Police Department

St. Charles Health System and the Bend Police Department are hosting a medication take-back event on Saturday, October 28, from 10am-2pm at the Bend Police Department at 555 NE 15th St., Bend.

The take-back event is intended to help households dispose of medications that could be ingested by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed and to prevent medications from ending up in the water table.

In 2022 this event collected 500 pounds of medications and sharps that were then disposed of safely.

No questions will be asked. Individuals can drive through the parking lot and drop off medications right from their car window. Evidence technicians will accept the medications, then give them to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to dispose of safely.

Any non-oncology medications will be accepted. Liquids, pills, powders, patches, creams, prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines can be dropped off. Representatives from St. Charles pharmacy will also be on-site to answer questions.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,800 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.

Important Notice:

