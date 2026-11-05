St. Charles Madras Hosts Native Market, Free Meal on November 11

Together at the Table is made possible by former President, CEO Dr. Steve Gordon.

Community members throughout Central Oregon are invited to a Native Market with more than a dozen local vendors and a free community meal at St. Charles Madras on Wednesday, November 11.

The celebration, in recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage month, will include artisan vendors from the

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, complimentary fry bread tacos and other cultural foods. The Native Market is open to the public from 11 am-3pm and the free meal will be served from 11am-1:30pm.

This event is made possible through generous donations to St. Charles Foundation, including an original gift from former St. Charles President and CEO Dr. Steve Gordon. One of Gordon’s favorite memories from his time with St. Charles was the dedication of the land acknowledgement statement in Madras and accompanying free meal for the community that fed more than 400 people.

Gordon created Together at the Table, a new St. Charles Foundation fund to support an annual community meal.