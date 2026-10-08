St. Charles Now Offering Flu, COVID Vaccines

This year’s seasonal flu and COVID vaccines are now available at St. Charles family care, pharmacy and urgent care locations.

“The best way to prevent severe illness from the flu is to get your annual flu shot,” said Dr. Cynthia Maree, chief of infectious diseases for St. Charles.

Flu and COVID vaccine availability:

St. Charles pharmacies in Madras and Prineville, walk-ins welcome. Note: Pharmacies cannot bill Medicare Part B.

St. Charles family care (locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, Sisters and La Pine), appointment needed.

St. Charles urgent care (locations in Bend, Prineville and La Pine), no appointment needed.

https://stcharleshealthcare.org/vaccines