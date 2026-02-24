St. Charles & ONA Announce Agreement on Bend Contract Extension

Members of the Oregon Nurses Association at St. Charles’ Bend hospital have voted to ratify a three-year extension of their contract with the health system. The contract now runs through June 30, 2029.

“The peace of mind provided by this contract extension cannot be overstated. It gives us confidence in the stability of our workforce and allows us to focus — together — on overcoming the significant challenges impacting the health care industry,” said Stacy Youngs, Vice President of Hospital Operations for the Bend campus. “I want to thank our Bend ONA partners for their collaboration that led to this extension, and for their interest in getting it done without a protracted negotiation process. I believe this is a reflection of our most important shared interest: Providing our patients with the best possible care.”

