St. Charles to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Children Ages 5-11

(Photo by CDC on Pexels)

St. Charles will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, November 20, from 9am-5pm at the St. Charles Family Care Bend East location at 2600 NE Neff Road. The clinic is free, but appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, visit: stcharleshealthcare.org/pediatricCOVIDvaccine.

A second-dose clinic will be held for these same children on Saturday, December 11.

“This is an exciting step in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Cynthia Maree, medical director of infectious disease for St. Charles. “While most children do not become seriously ill from COVID-19, they can be carriers who spread the virus to the more vulnerable members of our population. I encourage all parents of kids in this age group to reach out to their medical providers if they have questions about the vaccine and to make an appointment to get their children protected from this virus.”

stcharleshealthcare.org