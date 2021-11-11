St. Vincent de Paul in Redmond

(Don and Ron | Photo Courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul)

St. Vincent de Paul is a nonprofit, charitable organization committed to serving at risk and disadvantaged persons in the Redmond community. We are dedicated to serving those in need and providing others with the opportunity to service. The proceeds from our thrift store, along with community donations, volunteers and employee efforts provides the opportunity offer encouragement and hope to individuals through outreach programs that provide rent/mortgage assistance, utility assistance, food programs, referral services and a giving closet. An essential precept of our work is to provide help while conscientiously maintaining the confidentiality and dignity of those who are served. Our motto is “We Help People.”

SOCIAL SERVICES

The St. Vincent de Paul staff and a team of dedicated volunteers devote their time to helping those in need in our community. Our Social Services programs are provided free of charge to eligible persons and no identification is required. We are located at 651 SW Veterans Way and are open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am-2pm. Together our services serve the following on average every month:

Adults: 855

Children: 308

Households: 374

New Clients: 99

Homeless: 275

FOOD PANTRY

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry provides food boxes to local community members in need.

GIVING CLOSET

The Giving Closet is available, providing clothing, household items and outdoor living gear.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Rent, mortgage and utility assistance is available. Eligibility is determined by not having received financial assistance from St. Vincent de Paul Redmond in the past 12 months, residing within the Redmond School District, and ability to provide documentation, such as a rental agreement or utility bill.

LAUNDRY LOVE

Where: Cathy’s Eco-Laundry, Redmond

What: St Vincent de Paul volunteers helping our struggling neighbors through conversation and by providing for all the costs of laundry — washers, dryers, soap and dryer sheets

When: The 20th of each month, 4-6pm

The Social Services Program is run entirely by donations, grants and contributions through the St. Vincent de Paul Redmond Thrift Store. As a collaborative agency, SVDP Redmond works as a partner with Neighbor Impact, Oregon Food Bank, United Way, Hunger Prevention Coalition and several other referral agencies.

KEY GOALS

St. Vincent de Paul has established some key goals to accomplish in the upcoming years:

Program Development — Increase financial assistance to at-risk or disadvantaged persons in the Redmond community and improve the quality of services provided with the aim of helping clients become more self-sufficient.

Marketing/Promotion — Promote our services to potential clients, volunteers and donors. Reach out to Spanish speaking community.

Facilities/Resources — Upgrade the building where appropriate to improve the client experience, as well as assure the safety of staff, volunteers and clients.

stvincentdepaulredmond.com