Stablecoin vs Altcoin | Should You Invest In Them?

Which one should you invest in? That is the question that many people are asking themselves when they decide to buy cryptocurrency. There are two types of coins- altcoins and stable coins. Altcoins fluctuate wildly, while stablecoins maintain a standard value. Which one is better for investing? Read on to find out.

What are Altcoins?

Altcoins are simply any other cryptocurrency that is not bitcoin, and they include coins like Ethereum (ETH) or Litecoin (LTC). They can be used to buy products on the internet just like BTC.

What are Stablecoins

Stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has low volatility. This means their price remains stable no matter what happens in the market . They do this by pegging themselves to something like gold or fiat currency, so they can maintain stability while cryptocurrencies around them fluctuate wildly. There are two types of stable coins- fiat-collateralized and non-fiat collateralized.

Fiat-collateralized stable coins like Tether (USDT) are linked to fiat currency, such as the US dollar. Fiat currencies have low volatility and maintain a steady value. So this means that when you buy USDT it is supposed to be worth about $0.99 each even if there is a massive drop in the value of cryptocurrencies. Tether is one of the most popular stablecoins on the market, but there are others like TrueUSD (TUSD) and Dai.

On the other hand, non-fiat collateralized coins do not have fiat currencies or any real assets to back them up. These coins are simply tied to the value of crypto, so they can fluctuate wildly as altcoins do. The most popular non-fiat collateralized stablecoin is tether’s cousin, USDM.

Differences between Altcoins and Stablecoins

Altcoins are any other cryptocurrency besides bitcoin. They can be used to buy things online like BTC, and fluctuate in value (although not as much as BTC). Stable coins maintain a standard price of $0, which means your investment won’t change in value no matter what happens with the market.

Stable coins are a great way to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio because they maintain stability in the market, unlike altcoins that fluctuate wildly even during a regular day. They are a safe investment because you don’t have to worry about them devaluing or increasing in value too quickly, staying at the same price throughout their existence. There isn’t much risk involved when investing in stablecoins, so diversifying your portfolio with some is a good idea.

A stable coin tries to maintain a standard value of $0. This means that if you invest in them, your investment will not fluctuate in value. If you want to invest money and still be able to use it when the time comes, then stablecoins are for you.

Which one should you invest in?

Altcoins or Stable coins? Deciding which one is for you really depends on your goals and the level of risk that you are willing to take. If you want a more stable cryptocurrency, then buying into a coin like Tether (USDT) or TrueUSD (TUSD) would be best. On the other hand, if you enjoy taking risks with cryptocurrencies, then investing in coins like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) would be a good idea, as their price will likely increase if they become more popular. It really depends on your goals for investing in cryptocurrency as well as which one you trust more. If you are learning how to trade crypto, Dan Hollings The Plan Review would help .

Reasons Investors may consider them as investments

Stablecoins are great because they keep their value constant throughout time, unlike altcoins which can change dramatically even during the day. They make for safe investments. Altcoins are any other cryptocurrency besides bitcoin. They can be used to buy products online, and fluctuate in value (although not as much).

Altcoins are a good way to diversify your portfolio because they have the potential for high growth, unlike stable coins which maintain a standard price. However, there is more risk involved with investing in altcoins than with stable If you want to invest money and still be able to use it when the time comes, then stablecoins are for you.

There isn’t much risk involved when investing in stablecoins, so diversifying your portfolio with some is a good idea.

Conclusion

Altcoins aren’t as stable as stablecoins, and fluctuate more in value due to market trends. They can be used like BTC online though, so if you want something that isn’t as risky but still gives you the ability to spend your money later then investing in stablecoins may be for you. If on the other hand you don’t mind a little risk and want to invest your money wisely, then altcoins are for you. It really depends on your goals for investing in cryptocurrency as well as which one you trust more

About the Author

Emily Lamp is a professional writer, working closely with many aspiring thinkers and entrepreneurs from various companies. She is also interested in lifestyle travel, business growth and self-improvement.