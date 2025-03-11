Staffing Industry Leaders PrideStaff Wins ClearlyRated’s 2025 Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards Two Years in a Row for Both Client & Talent Satisfaction

(Graphic courtesy of PrideStaff)

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, has announced that it was awarded the coveted Best of Staffing Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to clients and candidates. This is the second year the firm earned this high honor, a distinction earned by only 0.1% of staffing organizations throughout North America.

Based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality. On average, customers and candidates who work with winning agencies are far more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the 15-Year Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 15 years in a row. PrideStaff earned a Net Promoter Score that was nearly 100% greater than the industry standard, highlighting its dedication to prioritizing the client and talent experience.

“Every day, we focus on understanding what our clients value most, and by leveraging cutting-edge technology, best-in-class processes, and individualized support from our local offices, we’re able to deliver customized solutions to help our clients and talent reach their business and career goals,” said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve invested in technology and our staff to provide quick and cost-effective staffing solutions to employers who need to adapt to a rapidly changing employment market. We successfully match our job seekers with meaningful opportunities to grow their careers with top employers. We’re excited to once again be recognized for creating unparalleled experiences for those we are so privileged to serve.”

Heaton continued, “Earning the prestigious 15-Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated for two consecutive years is an incredible honor and highlights the exceptional service experience we’ve been delivering to our clients and candidates.”

“I’m delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Baker Nanduru. “These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I’m privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!”

About PrideStaff:

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated’s prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

About ClearlyRated:

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at clearlyrated.com

About Best of Staffing:

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

