Start July 4th Holiday Fun with the Pet Parade

(Map courtesy of Bend Park and Recreation District)

Bend Park and Recreation District’s (BPRD) Pet Parade is a community tradition since 1924, and the 99th occurrence of the annual tradition will kick off the Independence Day holiday on July 4. The parade begins at 9:30am. Lineup for the parade starts at 8:30am at Harmon Park.

Parade participants are encouraged to arrive in costume with a pet or stuffed animal and on pulled wagons, bikes or trikes. Parade spectators are also welcome to watch all the action on the parade route.

It is anticipated that more than 8,000 people participate and watch the parade, which is one of the largest parades in Central Oregon and held in partnership with the City of Bend.

“The Pet Parade is a favorite tradition and there are nearly equal numbers of spectators as participants in the parade,” said Julie Brown, BPRD community engagement director. “Please help us celebrate the 99th Pet Parade as a way to begin the holiday.”

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed as monitors on the parade route and to assist with clean-up after the parade. Information and volunteer sign up available on the website.

Parade route

Parade staging is at Harmon Park, and the route will head north on Harmon Boulevard to Newport Avenue, east on Newport to Wall Street and onto the finish at Drake Park.

The morning parade will conclude before the warmest part of July 4th; however, the following tips are intended for all parade participants on two legs or four legs.

Beat the Heat tips

Drink before you feel thirsty. Being thirsty is a sign you are already behind on fluid replacement.

Wear breathable fabric and a hat; apply sunscreen to prevent sunburn.

Water for dogs is located on the lawns at Harmon and Drake parks and on the parade route. Look for the tall orange bicycle flags. Bring a water bottle for you and your pet as well.

Temperature of pavement and asphalt can increase faster than air temperature, so be aware of paws and seek cooler surfaces if needed.

Watch your pet for signs of overheating. Faster, heavier panting; excessive thirst and/or drooling with hanging strands of saliva; increased pulse/ heartbeat; barking, whining or signs of agitation; dark-colored gums or tongue; glassy eyes; elevated body temperature and staggering, weakness, collapse, seizures and/or unconsciousness.

Do not leave pets in your car after the parade, not even for a few minutes.

Returning for this year’s parade are traditional entries of a 1929 Pershing fire truck, Scout Troops #90 and #18 as flag bearers, and the 2026 Pioneer King and Queen: Jim and Judy Crowell.

Parade details and parking

All ages welcome.

No registration necessary.

Leash up and clean up after pets.

No rabbits, cats or aggressive animals. Do not give away or sell animals.

No e-bikes, motorized vehicles, motorcycles, solicitation, commercial entries or distribution of anything, including candy.

Large animals need to arrive early; trailer parking on Riverside Blvd. Please no livestock in the parks.

Cyclists and equestrians, please wear helmets.

Best parking: Outer perimeter of downtown and in parking garage.

ADA parking available in downtown parking garage, Newport Avenue Church of Christ and in City of Bend parking lot on Franklin Ave.

ADA viewing area south of Harmon Blvd and Newport Ave.

Parade sponsors include The Bulletin, Combined Communications Stations: 99.7 The Bull, 101.7 and Gold 107.7, and The Source Weekly.

For more information, visit bendparksandrec.org/July4th or call BPRD Customer Service at 541-389-7275.

bendparksandrec.org