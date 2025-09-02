Start Smart: Learn the Financial Basics for Your Business

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Elevate your business acumen with SCORE Seattle’s upcoming workshops, designed to provide actionable insights and strategies for entrepreneurs.

September 3, 2025, 10am PDT

Unlock your potential as an entrepreneur by developing a growth mindset and overcoming limiting beliefs. Shift your focus from fear to failure and take your entrepreneurial journey to the next level.

Featured Workshop

September 4, 2025, 1pm PDT

Learn the financial skills needed to determine how much funding you’ll need to start your business. Realistically project your future financial results in our free workshop!

September 11, 2025, 9am PDT

A great Instagram feed reinforces your brand, supports your marketing message, helps you engage directly and sincerely with your customers, and attracts new, loyal followers. Level up your Instagram for your business!

September 15, 2025, 10am PDT

Identifying your target market will attract your best potential customers. Join our hands-on workshop and develop the strategies you need to attract more customers to your business.

