Start Smart: Learn the Financial Basics for Your Business

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)
Elevate your business acumen with SCORE Seattle’s upcoming workshops, designed to provide actionable insights and strategies for entrepreneurs.
Cultivating a Business Mindset for Success
September 3, 2025, 10am PDT
Unlock your potential as an entrepreneur by developing a growth mindset and overcoming limiting beliefs. Shift your focus from fear to failure and take your entrepreneurial journey to the next level.
Register Now
Featured Workshop
Financial Basics for New Small Businesses
September 4, 2025, 1pm PDT
Learn the financial skills needed to determine how much funding you’ll need to start your business. Realistically project your future financial results in our free workshop!
Register Now
Instagram Marketing for Small Businesses
September 11, 2025, 9am PDT
A great Instagram feed reinforces your brand, supports your marketing message, helps you engage directly and sincerely with your customers, and attracts new, loyal followers. Level up your Instagram for your business!
Register Now
Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers
September 15, 2025, 10am PDT
Identifying your target market will attract your best potential customers. Join our hands-on workshop and develop the strategies you need to attract more customers to your business.