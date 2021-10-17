Starting a Drop Ship Business

Starting an online retail business involves making many decisions along the way. What will you sell? How much will you charge? How will you reach potential customers? And, finally, how will you get those products into the hands of the customers who ordered them?

The last question pertains to order fulfillment — what happens after you receive an order, i.e. locating the product, packing it up, shipping it out and delivering it to the customer’s doorstep. There are a lot of moving parts involved when it comes to order fulfillment in our highly interconnected global world of ecommerce. So, it makes sense there are different approaches your small business can take to get your product lineup from point A to point Z.

Here’s more on drop shipping, including why some ecommerce companies go this route and how to maximize your company’s changes of success with this order fulfillment strategy.

What Is Drop Shipping?

One of the riskiest and most costly aspects of running a retail business is stocking an inventory of products based on predicted customer demand. Whether you’re running a one-person retail operation out of your garage or renting a commercial storage space, the need to maintain a physical inventory represents a cost in time, effort and capital. The risky aspect is that you may not sell all those products, leaving you with potential dead stock.

Drop shipping is an order fulfillment model that alleviates this risk and expense by shipping products to customers directly from a third-party company — like a manufacturer or wholesaler.

In other words, your online store displays the products and receives customer orders through your ecommerce website, but you don’t actually have a hand in storing the products, handling them during the shipping process or coordinating their delivery; the third-party organization handles that. Your company then pays that third-party a fee, usually per item, for its services.

On top of helping small business owners avoid the cost and risk of stocking their own inventory, drop shipping represents a way to set up an ecommerce store without having a lot of cash on hand. Potential challenges include giving up control of the packaging, quality and shipping of the products — meaning you are really depending on your third-party suppliers to do a good job. If they don’t, it unfortunately will reflect on your business in the eyes of the customer.

Tips for Starting a Drop Ship Business

What can you do to give your drop ship business the best chance of success? Keep these tips from Yahoo Small Business in mind:

Conduct plenty of product research until you find a niche with high demand and high profit margins.

Choose a reputable third-party partner with reasonable costs and speedy shipping.

Set up your ecommerce store on a platform that supports drop-shipping and allows you full creative control over the branding of your store.

As this advice implies, not all suppliers are created equal. If customers are left waiting a long time for their packages, receive the wrong orders, receive damaged orders or encounter a frustrating returns policy, your company will take the financial and reputational hit. This speaks to the importance of doing your research to find not just a cost-effective third-party partner, but one that will help you give your customers a positive experience through and through.

Starting a drop ship business is tempting for entrepreneurs looking to get into ecommerce without investing a ton of overhead right off the bat. It certainly has its advantages, like alleviating the need to keep a lot of inventory on hand. However, paramount to success is doing your due diligence to find a great partner so you can avoid customer service issues.