State Continues Paying Out Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program Applications to Renters & Landlords across Oregon

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is processing applications for payment submitted through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) portal which stopped accepting applications on March 21, 2022. As of today, the agency has paid out $386.66 million in emergency rental assistance to 60,166 households. The funding successfully helped more than 100,000 Oregonians stay in their homes.

OHCS is ahead of schedule to meet the deadlines established by U.S. Treasury for federal funds and has obligated the $100 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature during the December 2021 Special Session. Oregon has provided the highest percentage of assistance according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, ranking Oregon first in the nation in the percentage of emergency rental assistance funds paid out and obligated.

OERAP is continuing to accept and process recertification applications from eligible tenants who previously applied and have unpaid rental balances or need additional months of assistance. Rental assistance also remains available at the local level. To access those funds, tenants can call 2-1-1 or visit oregonrentalassistance.org.

Today is the deadline for tenants to initiate SB 891 protections from eviction for nonpayment of rent until their rental assistance application is closed or September 2022, whichever is first. Tenants must submit rental assistance applications to local programs or apply for recertification through OERAP, if eligible, as well as provide proof of application submission to their landlord by 11:59pm on June 30. Households with pending rental assistance applications that have not provided documentation of submission to their landlord will not have protection from eviction beginning July 1, 2022.

Individuals who have received an eviction notice should:

Apply for local rental assistance immediately

Provide their landlord with proof of application (before June 30 at 11:59 p.m.)

Contact Oregon Law Center’s Eviction Defense Project for further legal support

Landlords can be reimbursed for eligible non-payment costs such as rent and late fees incurred during the “safe harbor” period by applying to the Landlord Guarantee Program.

Oregon Eviction Diversion and Prevention Program

OHCS’ top priority in addressing homelessness is preventing people from experiencing it all together. As part of the additional $100 million in Eviction Prevention funding OHCS received in December 2021, OHCS developed the Oregon Eviction Diversion and Prevention (ORE-DAP) Program. ORE-DAP aims to quickly assist Oregonians facing displacement by delivering rental assistance and other critical eviction and housing-related resources. This program is being administered statewide by community action agencies in partnership with culturally responsive organizations. To access ORE-DAP resources, tenants may contact their community action agencies.

