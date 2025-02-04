State Funding Boosts Bend Outdoor Worx’s 2025 Cohort Expansion

Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW), Central Oregon’s premier outdoor industry accelerator, is thrilled to announce that it has doubled the number of companies participating in its 2025 mentorship program, thanks to a one-year grant from the state of Oregon. This year’s cohort includes unprecedented number of companies from Bend — Eyeonize, Giddy Up Gloves, SnoPlanks, Snowshoe Labs, Snunny, Spiral Wax, StoryBooth, and Wanderhut Vehicle — along with one from Portland, Oregon: Howl at the Spoon.

Established in 2014, BOW is the nation’s first outdoor industry accelerator and one of the longest-running accelerators of any category in Bend. BOW’s unique mentorship program uses discovery meetings, in-depth analysis, and customized curriculum development to identify the specific needs of each company. Participants receive guidance from seasoned industry experts made up of the BOW founders and guest mentors. The program also connects companies with critical resources, including legal assistance, financial planning, marketing strategies, branding, logistics support, sales expertise, digital marketing tools, product development, and production financing.

For 2025, the state of Oregon has awarded the Outdoor Gear and Apparel Matching Grant Program Grant to BOW, as well as the Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and the Oregon Outdoor Alliance (OOA) to support their shared goal of advancing the outdoor industry. This grant has enabled BOW to expand its annual cohort and mentorship capacity.

“With the help of the grant, we were able to double the number of companies we are working with this year,” said BOW Co-Founder, Gary Bracelin. “Although we’ve attracted businesses over the years from as far away as Alaska, New York, Tennessee and Texas, we are excited to launch our new cohort with nine companies — all from Oregon! In fact, eight companies are from right here in Central Oregon, which we consider an incredible indication of how much the outdoor industry has grown in here since we started this program ten years ago.”

Companies in the 2025 Cohort:

Eyeonize

A caffeinated, mentholated under-eye balm designed for adventure seekers, providing comfort and invigoration for dry or fatigued eyes.

eyeonize.com

Giddy Up Gloves

Gloves designed to let you enjoy your favorite drink in the cold without freezing your hand.

giddyupglove.com

Howl at the Spoon

Portioned, gourmet-quality sauce singles for outdoor enthusiasts looking to elevate their meals.

howlatthespoon.com

SnoPlanks

An independent Northwest snowboard brand now operated by students at Oregon State University-Cascades.

snoplanks.com

Snowshoe Labs

A premium leather conditioner that protects, waterproofs, and keeps leather soft and supple — enhancing durability for outdoor adventures.

snowshoeleathercare.com

Snunny

An outdoor gear company founded on a storm-ready, waterproof butt pad — engineered for comfort in harsh weather conditions.

snunny.com

Spiral Wax

All-natural snowboard wax, handmade in Bend, Oregon.

spiralwax.com

StoryBooth

A pop-up podcast studio for events, designed to capture voices, stories, and memories that last a lifetime.

storyboothexperience.com

Wanderhut Vehicle

A car camping solution that offers an alternative to rooftop tents, vans, and traditional setups.

wanderhutvehicleequipment.com

About BOW:

After assessing common needs from outdoor industry businesses, Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW) was initially conceived in 2013 by Gary Bracelin, a long-time Bend resident and outdoor industry expert. BOW was officially launched in April 2014 when additional industry experts Will Blount, Justin Rae, and Eric Meade joined Bracelin. The founders represent various skill sets and a multitude of experiences with successful organizations. BOW also has a deep pool of extended mentors who lend their expertise periodically, as well as partnerships with White-Summers Law, Price Fronk & Co, LLP, the Relativity Agency, and Algofy Outdoors. BOW is additionally sponsored by Ruffwear, IMC, US Bank, Village Capital, Tokyo Starfish, and Focus on the 40.

BOW’s Manifesto:

We’re dreamers, radicals, achievers, believers, and vanguards with a shared belief and a common goal. We’re an independent organization with an independent spirit — and we love the outdoors. We embrace the unpredictable nature and the grit it takes to navigate the hurdles and obstacles in our industry. In fact, we enjoy it. We’re fearless, but we value vulnerability. We encourage risk, but we support solid strategy. We’re not even remotely interested in the status quo. We’re interested in lending our expertise, our stories, and our respect for the crazy-but-we-love-it volatility of the outdoor industry to help our companies adapt, adjust, and achieve. We’re here to lead outdoor industry entrepreneurs.

bendoutdoorworx.com • Instagram: @bow.bendoutdoorworx