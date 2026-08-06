Steps to Starting a Business + Crafting Your Winning Pitch Webinars

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Steps to Starting a Business WEBINAR

Thursday, August 13, 2026

1-2:30pm CDT/12-1:30pm MDT/11am-12:30pm MST + PDT

Fee: $10

Steps A-Z to starting your company.

Starting a business can be exciting, but it also requires careful planning and preparation. This workshop is designed to guide aspiring entrepreneurs through the essential steps to turn their ideas into a successful business. Led by an experienced business mentor, this session offers real-world insights to help you avoid common pitfalls and build a strong foundation for your business. By the end of the workshop, you’ll have the confidence and knowledge to take the first steps toward making your entrepreneurial dreams a reality.

Crafting Your Winning Pitch: How-to’s for Developing Your Pitch WEBINAR

Thursday, August 13, 2026

12-1pm CDT/11am-12pm MDT/10am-11am MST + PDT

FREE

Learn how to develop a successful quality pitch. This webinar will go through the basic concepts that are to be included in a pitch, how to structure your pitch deck, formatting your presentation, and how to incorporate your personal artistic and creative touches. You will leave this webinar with a better understanding of what elements make a successful pitch.

score.org