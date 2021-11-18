Stevens Road Tract

(Photo | Courtesy of City of Bend)

The City is beginning work toward the development of 261 acres of land on Bend’s east side. This project, in response to House Bill 3318 recently passed by the Oregon Legislature, allows for the addition of 261 acres to Bend’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) and the development of a “complete community” including various housing types, mixed use buildings, parks and employment areas.

The City has launched an informational project website where people can sign up for updates and notices of upcoming opportunities to participate in this planning effort. The first opportunity for the public to provide feedback will be an on-line kickoff in late November.

